Bureau of Land Management is home to a collection of snakes, lizards and more

KINGMAN – Discovering a rattlesnake on one’s property or in the home can cause quite a fright for some, but luckily there’s at least one place in Kingman where people can go to safely observe and learn about their slithering desert neighbors.

The Kingman office of the Bureau of Land Management off Hualapai Mountain Road at 2755 Mission Blvd. is home to a small collection of desert critters. Unfortunately, it seems many in the community are unaware of the free opportunity they have to learn more about those snakes, tortoises and lizards.

“I don’t think so,” replied BLM Wildlife Biologist Joelle Acton when asked if people know about the exhibit. “We have a lot of people come in here who are surprised by all the stuff we have, especially the live animals.”

BLM is home to three types of rattlers: speckled, diamondback and green Mohave. The first two are hemotoxic, which means their venom destroys red blood cells and can cause organ degeneration, while the third is both hemotoxic and neurotoxic.

“So those two will affect your blood cells and this guy (green Mohave) will affect your nervous system,” Acton explained.

The rattlesnakes can’t come out to play with community members for obvious safety reasons, although they do show curiosity when visitors are present. But Acton thinks rattlesnakes have a bad rap, and the wildlife biologist jumps at the opportunity to clarify misconceptions about the animal whenever she can.

“Most deaths from rattlesnakes are usually from people trying to harass or kill them,” she said. “They’re trying to stay hidden; you’re larger than them.”

She also noted that snakes perform dry bites as they get older and learn to better control their venom. That bite has no venom, but dry or otherwise, Acton said a snake bite victim should seek medical attention. She also noted that gopher snakes actually imitate rattlesnakes by curling up and shaking their tails.

“They imitate rattlesnakes to keep people away from them,” Acton said.

Oreo the common king snake is a different story. He’s not venomous, and is actually quite social.

“He’s so mellow, the kids love holding him,” Acton said.

Billy Joel the Gila monster also has a home at BLM. Acton explained that while bites are usually not fatal, Gila monsters are the only venomous lizards in the United States. Billy and his brethren actually have glands in their jaws which release venom in saliva through chewing motions.

“I wouldn’t recommend picking up these guys either, they’re very bendy,” Acton said. “So even if you try picking them up by the tail, they can still get you. Once they bite down they won’t let go.”

Then there are the two tortoises, Georgia and Pokey, which roam the sanctuary in BLM’s side yard. Acton issued a caution for the community in regards to these animals. She said they can actually contract and carry diseases like the common cold. That means wild tortoises should be admired from a distance and not picked up.

“Once tortoises get brought in we cannot re-release them,” Acton said. “If they were to contract something and we were to release them, they could affect the rest of the population. If you see tortoises in the wild, observe it, take pictures. I want people to be interested in seeing the animal, but don’t pick it up.”

All of the animals calling BLM home are rescues, most of which have been there for more than a decade. Some people wonder why they don’t get re-released, and in the case of the snakes, there’s an especially good reason.

“Snakes are actually kind of hard to move and relocate. They don’t always do that well,” Acton explained. “Not to say they can’t, but it’s not always the best option. Most of the animals we bring in we take in just as rehabilitation, and we keep them for educational reasons.”

She later added: “People have an idea of captive animals, and really the reason why we have them is for education. It’s a great tool to teach people the reality of these animals and how they look and how they act.”

Each year Acton gets a permit from the Arizona Game and Fish Department so BLM can house the animals. Each animal receives excellent care and annual vet checks.

Having live animals provides the BLM the opportunity to not only show the public the kinds of species native to the area, but to educate, too.

“People really want to see the live animals,” Acton said. “They get to see how they move and act. It’s a much better tool than something that doesn’t move.”

People can just stop by the office to take a peek. However, Acton recommends calling ahead and making an appointment so she can be there for an educational presentation and to answer questions.

To make an appointment, call BLM Kingman at 928-718-3700.