Community View | Committee chairman endorses Kingman School bond

Kingman Unified School District governing board approved asking voters for a $35 million dollar bond Tuesday, June 11, 2019 to refurbish Palo Christi and La Senita including HVAC upgrades and renovations, key fob system and new buses. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kingman Unified School District governing board approved asking voters for a $35 million dollar bond Tuesday, June 11, 2019 to refurbish Palo Christi and La Senita including HVAC upgrades and renovations, key fob system and new buses. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Gary J. Waters Jr. - Committee Chairman
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Backers of Palo Christi called for changes to the school board's proposed bond, asking for the scope of the bond to be reigned in to focus on saving Palo Christi. While there will no doubt be further debate between parties in coming months, voters would do well to step back and view the bond from beyond the scope of just saving Palo Christi.

To recap, the district's bond was crafted to broadly preserve school infrastructure rather than to focus on a single school. The bond, as written, tackles district-wide issues including: 1 – old air conditioner systems which leave students uncomfortable when they should be learning. 2 – Legacy security systems that leave students unsafe long after this nation named school security as a top concern. 3 – Deferred maintenance that leaves class sizes larger due to entire schools sitting dormant. The proposed bond addresses all the foregoing issues, rather than just the latter, and in turn improves school infrastructure for all of the district's students.

That is not to say that those calling for the repair of Palo Christi are wrong in their stance. Such advocates wisely see deep-seated value in the buildings and locales of existing schools, often having formed such views through past attendance. Indeed, there are many reasons for caring for these older schools and such feelings are widely shared. Saving schools, especially those with past significance, unites social conservatives concerned with heritage, the liberal-minded focused on community, as well as financial conservatives who know that wasting today's assets only compels larger investments tomorrow. Palo Christi’s backers are wise in trying to save the school; these concerns can and should extend to all of the schools in the district, and such is the intent of the board with the newly proposed bond.

As it stands, the district's proposed bond will provide thorough maintenance rather than piecemeal stop-gaps. Such investment will not only prolong the life of all of the schools this district was fortunate enough to inherit from prior generations, but also save certain cherished schools – namely Palo Christi – from the chopping block. Voters would do well to consider the needs of tomorrow today and invest in school infrastructure by supporting the district's bond.

More like this story

KUSD teachers express concerns for proposed Palo Christi bond
Survey results show community is in favor of bond, KUSD board keeps moving forward
KUSD board votes to hear about Palo Christi bond proposal
KUSD board to hear from investment banking company
Community View | KUSD seeks $35 million bond

