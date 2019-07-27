OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 28
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Divorced father seeks to curb daughter’s habitual messiness

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: My 16-year-old daughter, “Katie,” leaves her nice clothes, wet towels and debris strewn around her room. She stays with me half the time, and her mother the other half. I remind her to pick her things up off the floor, but she rarely does it.

I keep going back and forth on the correct way to handle this. Should I just leave them and allow Katie to live in a mess until she gets sick of it, or straighten up ahead of time so when she comes over her room is tidy, and maybe she’ll realize it’s how the place should always look? She’s a sweet, loving and considerate kid, but, frankly, she gets very dramatic – especially when she’s hormonal – which makes it hard for a rational conversation. Thank you for any help you can offer. – Frustrated Father in Florida

Dear Frustrated Father: You and your ex-wife may be divorced, but you need to be on the same page when it comes to parenting. Ask her if she allows clothing and towels to be left on the floor of Katie’s room and, if not, how she handles it. Even if it doesn’t bother your ex, you should still remind your daughter that when she gets to college, she’ll be a more desirable roommate if she keeps her living quarters tidy, and that it would be better for her to acquire the habit now. Be sure she knows you are saying it to help her, not to be an ogre. It’s your house, and you should be making the rules.

Dear Abby: Recently some of my extended family had dinner together at a restaurant. After the waiter brought our meal to the table, my adult nephew asked all 10 of us to pause before eating while he “offered thanks” for the meal. Some of us are not religious and never pray before meals, something everyone there has known for decades.

If we gather at someone’s house, we follow the custom of the host and there’s no objection, but I think it’s presumptuous to insist on making everyone wait while they perform this ritual in public. No one will mind you praying silently to yourself, but please be considerate of others and refrain from turning every gathering into your personal prayer meeting. – Godless in Texas

Dear Godless: Unless your nephew was delivering a sermon and you were experiencing symptoms of hypoglycemia, I don’t think it was a great imposition to wait until he said the blessing.

That said, because you felt imposed upon, say something to your nephew – or, because you know that he does this, pass on the next dinner invitation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Daughter sees bleak future with mom she can’t stomach
Dear Abby | Bargain hunter’s bragging tries her friend’s patience
Dear Abby | Man waiting in the wings tires of one-way romance
Dear Abby: Mom’s hoarding tendencies are crowding daughter out
Dear Abby | Visits with parents bring tears to daughter’s eyes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News