Defendant throws computer monitor, flips table at hearing
KINGMAN – It took 30 seconds for Judge Derek Carlisle to mute Donald Cory Dehar during a Thursday hearing for discussion on the results of a Rule 11 examination, which assesses a defendant’s mental capacity.
Dr. Laurence Schiff, a psychiatrist, evaluated Dehar and determined he has a mental illness.
Dehar, 55, has been muted on several occasions while appearing via video after having been removed from the courtroom at an earlier hearings for disrupting the proceeding. At an April hearing, Dehar made multiple threats directed at Judge Carlisle.
On or about Feb. 13, 2019, law enforcement responded to a residence in the 11000 block of West Saddleback Drive in White Hills after receiving a 911 call from one of the victims. The victim said Dehar, of White Hills, shot him and another male victim with a handgun. Dehar is facing two counts each of attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery, and multiple counts of aggravated assault.
About 26 minutes into the hearing, Dehar attempted to destroy property in the interview room at the jail. He threw a computer monitor, then correctional officers restrained Dehar on the floor and had him removed from the room.
A short break was taken so the jail could determine whether it was safe for other parties to have Dehar return to continue the hearing. About 10 minutes after court reconvened, the defendant knocked over the table in front of him, which led to four to six correctional officers restraining him. Dehar was removed from the room and taken back to his cell.
The court found, based on the testimony of Schiff, the defendant is unable to assist in his own defense, is unable to reasonably communicate with his attorney, and doesn’t behave appropriately long enough to communicate with his attorney.
“With respect to that the court does find, and again based on the testimony of Dr. Schiff, the court does find his inability to assist in his defenses based on his mental illness in connection with this case. The court does find that it is appropriate to require the defendant to go to a restoring of competency program. The court does find that involuntary treatment is appropriate,” Carlisle said.
