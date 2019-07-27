Freethinkers group engaging more and more residents

KINGMAN – Kingman Freethinkers hosted the Secular Coalition for Arizona’s Tory Roberg on Thursday, July 25.

The group that gathered at Mohave County Library, Kingman Branch was far more diverse and at least equal in number of attendees, when compared to local meetings of both mainstream parties.

“Freethinkers question everything,” said Kingman Freethinkers’ founder Mark Nisski. “So if you have a question, raise a hand.”

The group is designed for non-believers, seculars, atheists or simply people who believe in the separation of the church and the state, as designed by the Founding Fathers.

Freethinkers are not anti-religious, Nisski explained. They just don’t perceive public space, or public policy, as the right place for something as personal as religion. They recommend shaping public policy based exclusively on logic, science and empirical evidence.

Roberg has been with the Secular Coalition for Arizona for six years.

“It’s my dream job,” she said. “There’s a reason why the Secular Coalition for Arizona has such a long tradition. Arizona is home to aggressive pro-Evangelical lobbying in the state capitol.”

Roberg’s job is to monitor legislation in Phoenix and make sure Christian nationalism stays out of public policy and none of the bills in the House and the Senate violates the separation of church and state.

In terms of the issues, the coalition fights anti-LGBT language in the state statutes and wants to bring physician-assisted dying into the public discourse. It also demands an option of “secular invocations” and “secular studies” for Arizona congressmen.

While many might find such ideas controversial, Kingman Freethinkers – with their unofficial anthem “Everyday people” by Sly and the Family Stone – bring a gulp of fresh air in comparison to the stagnant status quo of mainstream politics.