OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 28
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Freethinkers group engaging more and more residents

Secular politics attract many everyday people. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Secular politics attract many everyday people. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Freethinkers hosted the Secular Coalition for Arizona’s Tory Roberg on Thursday, July 25.

The group that gathered at Mohave County Library, Kingman Branch was far more diverse and at least equal in number of attendees, when compared to local meetings of both mainstream parties.

“Freethinkers question everything,” said Kingman Freethinkers’ founder Mark Nisski. “So if you have a question, raise a hand.”

The group is designed for non-believers, seculars, atheists or simply people who believe in the separation of the church and the state, as designed by the Founding Fathers.

Freethinkers are not anti-religious, Nisski explained. They just don’t perceive public space, or public policy, as the right place for something as personal as religion. They recommend shaping public policy based exclusively on logic, science and empirical evidence.

Roberg has been with the Secular Coalition for Arizona for six years.

“It’s my dream job,” she said. “There’s a reason why the Secular Coalition for Arizona has such a long tradition. Arizona is home to aggressive pro-Evangelical lobbying in the state capitol.”

Roberg’s job is to monitor legislation in Phoenix and make sure Christian nationalism stays out of public policy and none of the bills in the House and the Senate violates the separation of church and state.

In terms of the issues, the coalition fights anti-LGBT language in the state statutes and wants to bring physician-assisted dying into the public discourse. It also demands an option of “secular invocations” and “secular studies” for Arizona congressmen.

While many might find such ideas controversial, Kingman Freethinkers – with their unofficial anthem “Everyday people” by Sly and the Family Stone – bring a gulp of fresh air in comparison to the stagnant status quo of mainstream politics.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona House rules teachers are allowed to put ‘Ditat Deus’ in classrooms
Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
Local Democrats trying to make inroads in ‘Red’ county
Groundwater bill establishes water committee for county
A battle for the soul of youth reaches Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News