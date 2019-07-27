Horoscopes | July 28, 2019

Birthdays: Dustin Milligan, 34; Sally Struthers, 72; Jim Davis, 74; Peter Cullen, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Gravitate toward positive people and projects that will help you maintain and make headway. Take care of unfinished personal business, and you will discover a way to cut costs and get ahead financially.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take better care of your health, home and happiness. It’s up to you to set standards.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you want to improve your life, your surroundings and your relationships with others, get physically busy putting in the time and effort to make it happen. Do what’s right and best for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stand up for what you believe in and what you want. Follow your heart, not the crowd.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make decisions based on what you want, not what someone is pushing on you. Get involved in projects that encourage commonality and spending more time with people who are heading down a similar path.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let an emotional matter slow you down or create a roadblock. Handle issues using reason, incentives and intelligence.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Activities that are conducive to better health and fitness should be your priorities. Don’t let someone demanding or cynical bring you down.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get along and be willing to listen, but in the end, offer suggestions, not cash or your time or talent. Your time should be spent doing something you enjoy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What you do should be done by you alone. Put in the time, reap the rewards and share your success with someone who appreciates you.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If someone overreacts or asks for too much, be fully prepared to decline. Look out for your best interest, and make the changes at home that suit you and those you love.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Working toward a common goal is favored. A personal opportunity will bring about a positive change in the way you live.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay out of other people’s business, and refuse to let anyone meddle in your affairs. A creative outlet or volunteering your time or services to a cause you believe in will broaden your perspective regarding what’s possible.