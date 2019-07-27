I-40 repairs to restrict traffic at SR 95 Monday
KINGMAN – Bridge repair on Interstate 40 at the State Route 95 Lake Havasu City traffic interchange will restrict traffic Monday, July 29.
Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time on I-40 at Exit 9. The SR 95 southbound lane will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge deck repair. Flaggers will assist with traffic control. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, contact the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by ADOT
