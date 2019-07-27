Kingman Photo | Happy 90th Birthday
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 7:13 p.m.
Doug Mclean of Kingman, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday. He was born July 29, 1929. He is married to Jeanette Mclean and is the father of six daughters. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who was stationed in Japan during the 1940s.
