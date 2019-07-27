NACFD tackles using district equipment for personal reasons

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1 Board of Directors will leave to the discretion of Interim Chief Tim King the development of guidelines for personal use of district equipment.



The issue was addressed at Thursday’s meeting and stemmed from an alleged incident where a fire engine was taken into Kingman on personal business.

“I think we need a policy on it because apparently we don’t really have one,” said board member Sue Wilkin. “It doesn’t look good to the taxpayers when they see an apparatus driving around out of district doing private business. I think it’s wrong to use those things as private conveyance. That’s my opinion.”

Board member Mike Collins agreed that having a set policy would be a good idea.

“I think it would be beneficial if Interim Chief King could draft some kind of a policy,” he said. “I think it will be challenging given the hospital is out of district.”

Obviously, engines will need to go out of district in order to take patients to the hospital. They also go out of district for necessities like buying food for the station.

“I would like to leave the majority of it up to the chief’s discretion, because the chief is the one who’s going to determine how busy it is that day, what the business is, who’s covering that area while they’re taking care of something,” said Chair Jim Bailey. “It happens very, very infrequently that it’s going to be a problem.”

The board voted unanimously to have King draft a policy for the personal use of district equipment.