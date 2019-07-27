OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 27
Weather  101.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Blaine L. Faber

Originally Published: July 27, 2019 3:30 p.m.

Blaine L. Faber, 64, passed away due to cancer July 16, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. Blaine was born in Lisbon, North Dakota on Nov. 4, 1954 to Francis and Nancy Faber.

Upon graduation he worked as a carpet installation specialist. He married Vicki Anderberg on Sept. 15, 2005. They eventually settled in Kingman, Arizona. Blaine will be missed for his sense of humor, love of reading and love for his family. He especially enjoyed spending time at the lakes.

photo

Blaine L. Faber

Blaine is preceded in death by his parents; Francis and Nancy Faber and in-laws; Norman and Shirley Anderberg. He is survived by his wife; Vicki Faber, and seven brothers and sisters; Theonita Faber McFarland, Edmund Faber (Loretta), Kim Zwingelberg (Dale), Craig Faber (Sharon), Elton Faber (Shereen), Cindy Nevland (Jens) and Aaron Faber (Amy). He is also survived by his two stepchildren; Carissa Ninness (Kyle) and Nicole Axtell (Stephen), and many nieces and nephews.

He will be interred at the Enderlin cemetery at a later time.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Francis "Dusty" Faber
Obituary: Nancy Faber
Obituary: Vicki Lynn Bell
In Memory of: James Siokos
Obituary | Richard L. Hanson Sr.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News