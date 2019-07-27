Readers keep sharing postal grievances
KINGMAN – First came the missing bills, said Robert Adams, 72. Then his newspaper delivery ceased due to failure to pay.
“It’s embarrassing,” Adams said. “I always pay my bills.”
Then the thefts from his mailbox became more serious. His pain medications disappeared. So did three inhalers, worth $255 apiece.
“Without my inhaler, I can’t breathe,” Adams said. “I’m already on oxygen.”
Paula Veveiros lives near the Kingman Regional Hualapai Mountain Campus.
Since the beginning of the year, she lost three packages with a total value of $150.
As with many of her neighbors, she complains about new part-time mailmen who replaced previous, long-term employees, now assigned to different routes.
The new people don’t seem to know what they are doing, often misplacing boxes, she said.
One time Veveiros actually saw a mailman putting her package into someone else’s box. She stopped her car, presented her ID and retrieved the package – a swimsuit for her granddaughter she recognized by the wrapping.
“Fortunately, the neighbors work with each other, passing packages to one other,” she said.
Ron and Virginia Gordon live near Rancho Santa Fe.
They said cards with money and checks sent out to their family disappeared.
Then, in May, an important check they were waiting for never arrived, even though it was definitely issued and sent.
“That post office needs to be shook up,” Adams said, expressing frustration shared by many locals.
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
28
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
31
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*