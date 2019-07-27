OFFERS
Readers keep sharing postal grievances

The U.S. Postal Service office at 1901 Johnson Ave. in Kingman receives many complaints about stolen or misplaced mail. Recently a reader told the Kingman Daily Miner that his pain medication and essential medical inhalers were stolen. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – First came the missing bills, said Robert Adams, 72. Then his newspaper delivery ceased due to failure to pay.

“It’s embarrassing,” Adams said. “I always pay my bills.”

Then the thefts from his mailbox became more serious. His pain medications disappeared. So did three inhalers, worth $255 apiece.

“Without my inhaler, I can’t breathe,” Adams said. “I’m already on oxygen.”

Paula Veveiros lives near the Kingman Regional Hualapai Mountain Campus.

Since the beginning of the year, she lost three packages with a total value of $150.

As with many of her neighbors, she complains about new part-time mailmen who replaced previous, long-term employees, now assigned to different routes.

The new people don’t seem to know what they are doing, often misplacing boxes, she said.

One time Veveiros actually saw a mailman putting her package into someone else’s box. She stopped her car, presented her ID and retrieved the package – a swimsuit for her granddaughter she recognized by the wrapping.

“Fortunately, the neighbors work with each other, passing packages to one other,” she said.

Ron and Virginia Gordon live near Rancho Santa Fe.

They said cards with money and checks sent out to their family disappeared.

Then, in May, an important check they were waiting for never arrived, even though it was definitely issued and sent.

“That post office needs to be shook up,” Adams said, expressing frustration shared by many locals.

