School is back in session - watch for children

School started this past week for Kingman Unified School District, and drivers should watch for children around buses and the others who walk to and from school. They don't always cross at the corner. (Adobe Images)

School started this past week for Kingman Unified School District, and drivers should watch for children around buses and the others who walk to and from school. They don't always cross at the corner. (Adobe Images)

By Linda Varon
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 6:26 a.m.

Well, here I am again just sitting and staring into my computer. This week was especially hard to come up with a subject to share. Often times I just feel like over the past five years I have covered just about everything. Then, I will see something or hear something, and the words start to come easily.

I know that school started, and that is a biggie for a whole lot of people. It’s just about the time parents and grandparents have reached the end of their rope. Suddenly, they see a light shining. It is orientation for returning to school.

Now buying school supplies is certainly NOT what it used to be. Back in the day the school provided everything from pencils, crayons, paper and even Kleenex, if needed.

If your child is in K-thru six, the list is about two pages long. If you have a few kids, you could spend more than you do at Christmas. I am not sure how this happened, but nothing is free anymore, except of course, lunch. If you qualify, your child MAY be allowed to get breakfast and lunch at school. I like that program.

My sister and I used to get those free lunches, and it meant a lot. I see many of the schools now provide a type of uniform. Shirts, long sleeved and short, as well as sweatshirts with the school emblem. I like this idea, and all the kids should be comfortable going to school wearing basically the same clothes.

Having gone to school in some pretty old and tattered clothes I can speak for many of us. Kids can be very cruel and often make you feel like you are pretty worthless. School should not be about how you are dressed or how your hair is cut, but alas, it often is.

I believe that having the kids in some type of uniform allows them to blend in and keeps the focus off of who is wearing what. At the very least, this has GOT to cut down on a large portion of the bullying.

Yes, I said bullying! If you did not bully anyone, you likely got bullied yourself. School was not easy, for many of us. If you were a little bigger, a little shorter, a little darker, you were different. Sadly, being different was often all it took to become a victim of cruel kids. Now that schools are being held somewhat responsible for looking the other way, things are slowly changing.

I do not remember ever having homework in the lower grades. I seem to remember homework started at the junior high level. I wonder when that changed and why. I still believe spending around six hours of a day in school is enough for young children, with the exception of special projects such as book reports and that sort of thing.

I am not really happy that they are trying to cut out cursive writing completely. I find it odd that an adult would just print his name on a check. But, maybe it's just me.

As another school year begins, enjoy whatever time it allows for yourself. Before you know it, it is once again time for a long school break, and kids who are bored after a week!

Watch out for kids walking home from school. They do not always cross at the corner.

News