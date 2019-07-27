Yucca fire chief charged

The Chief of the Yucca Fire District was charged with felony theft Tuesday after he turned himself in to Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives.

Matthew Young admitted to embezzling about $40,000 from his department’s bank account within the past six months. His arrest came as a blow to the District, which installed Young as chief last August.

“We’re shocked,” said Yucca Fire Battalion Chief Wayne Kudrna. “We’re just trying to get through it, move forward and better the department.”

Young’s duties included supervising the department’s day-to-day operations. “There were times when we wondered about money, but we had no idea where it was going at the time,” she said.

Deputies say Young spent the money on several guns, 3D printers, two boats and other items. Young was booked into Mohave County Jail this week.