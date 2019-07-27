Yucca fire chief charged
The Chief of the Yucca Fire District was charged with felony theft Tuesday after he turned himself in to Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives.
Matthew Young admitted to embezzling about $40,000 from his department’s bank account within the past six months. His arrest came as a blow to the District, which installed Young as chief last August.
“We’re shocked,” said Yucca Fire Battalion Chief Wayne Kudrna. “We’re just trying to get through it, move forward and better the department.”
Young’s duties included supervising the department’s day-to-day operations. “There were times when we wondered about money, but we had no idea where it was going at the time,” she said.
Deputies say Young spent the money on several guns, 3D printers, two boats and other items. Young was booked into Mohave County Jail this week.
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
27
|
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
|
SUN
28
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
31
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*