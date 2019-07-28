All MCC physical therapist grads pass national board exam

KINGMAN – Every graduate of the Mohave Community College Physical Therapist Assistant class of 2019 passed the national board exam on their first attempt.

These graduates join the MCC classes of 2015, 2016, and 2017 in reaching this milestone.

Registrations for the fall program are ongoing, but there are only five openings left in the college’s Physical Therapist Assistant program, which begins Aug. 26.

For information on signing up, call Jennine Ramirez at 928-505-3351 or email her at JRAMIREZ@mohave.edu.

Information provided by MCC