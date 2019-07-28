Arizona Manufacturers Council: Air quality beyond Arizona’s control

KINGMAN – Arizona Manufacturers Council, an affiliate of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, released a report calling for less federal ozone regulations for the state due to “haboobs, neighbors and other factors beyond Arizona’s control.”

The report claims Arizona’s arid climate, geography and other circumstances beyond the state’s control make meeting federal ground-level ozone requirements difficult. While the paper called “modernization” of the federal Clean Air Act “ideal,” it also offered steps to meet air quality standards without harming the economy.

Not complying with the federal act leads to harsh penalties, like losing federal funding for roads, requiring emission offsets from new or modified major sources, and implementing more permitting requirements.

According to the report, Arizona could develop a system for industry to bank and exchange emission-reduction credits, develop nontraditional ways of offsetting emissions, and seek to argue before federal regulators that the state’s proximity to California and Mexico make compliance in places like Yuma County “a near impossibility.”

AMC suggested any further regulations would be harmful to the state’s economy. It also recommended potential solutions, such as increasing the number of emissions-reduction credits. The state could submit a “demonstration showing that these areas would be in attainment ‘but for’ international emissions,” the report said.

The report also suggests that state and local agencies should find nontraditional offsets to increase the number of emissions-reduction credits available. Examples of nontraditional offsets include paving dirt roads and converting combustible engine-powered vehicles and machinery to electric.

Despite the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s recent efforts to appeal to both the Democratic and Republican parties the institution remains heavily aligned with the GOP. The report was produced with the help of the Prosper Foundation, a nonprofit founded with the Koch brothers’ money through another nonprofit, American Encore. The Prosper Foundation was involved in efforts to fight the uranium ban around the Grand Canyon.

“We’re regulated through the teeth here,” said former Republican legislator Amanda Reeve back in 2012. She authored the recent report and is known for her fight to acknowledge Arizona’s special circumstances.

“We’re doing what we can, short of shutting down businesses every time there’s a windy day,” she said. “We live in a desert. We can’t pave everything.”

The report was released at the AMC’s Environmental and Sustainability Summit, July 24-26, 2019, at the High Country Conference Center in Flagstaff.