OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 28
Weather  100.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | Hollywood says hooray for Mayor Pete

Peter Funt - National Columnist
Originally Published: July 28, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the Democrats’ wunderkind from South Bend, Indiana, has made only a modest mark in national polls, yet he’s a boffo attraction in Iowa as well as in California, where he’s the favorite among Hollywood’s glitterati.

Watching him in action at the annual Corn Feed, as they’ve named a day of political speeches here in Cedar Rapids, it’s easy to understand Buttigieg’s appeal. He’s closer to the center than many of his opponents and arguably the most articulate among the candidates, yet he rarely raises his voice and he’s not preachy. Ten candidates spoke to this gathering of just over 1,000 people and only Mayor Pete received a standing ovation.

Reflecting Mr. Buttigieg’s ascent is the fact that his campaign raised nearly $25 million in the second quarter of 2019 – more than any other Democrat, including front-runner Joe Biden, who took in $21.5 million. Among California donors giving at least $200, Mr. Buttigieg collected more than the state’s junior Senator Kamala Harris.

In West Hollywood Buttigieg totals are close to the sum collected by all other Democrats combined. Recent donors include Kevin Bacon, Ted Danson, Barbara Streisand, Michael J. Fox, Sharon Stone and Larry David, among others. And the latest to announce a fundraiser for Mayor Pete is Netflix Chairman and CEO Reed Hastings.

Maybe Mr. Hastings envisions a screenplay that seems to write itself: Son of an immigrant father from Malta, Harvard grad, Rhodes scholar, staffer at McKinsey & Company, accomplished pianist, fluent in several languages including Arabic, Mayor of South Bend for eight years and veteran of the war in Afghanistan. Plus he’s gay.

Hollywood is home to a lot of wealthy people with an eye for young talent. They were quick to embrace the nation’s first black president and they’re excited about the prospects of putting the first openly gay man in the White House. If they cared to look at the Buttigieg campaign as they would a showbiz project, they’d be impressed by what’s going on here in Iowa.

The 37-year-old mayor plunges into the crowd as the frenzy around him grows. He’s dressed in skinny jeans with a crisp white shirt, sleeves rolled a few turns in his trademark style. On his wrist is an oversized expensive-looking watch. His traveling press secretary, Nina Smith, surveys the scene with me, explaining, “This all happened so fast. The campaign wasn’t prepared for it.”

Hollywood would love the fact that the mayor’s admirers are spending heavily on branded merchandise - hats, tee-shirts and other “Pete” gear. This is an important indicator: Those willing to wear it tend to swear by it.

Of course, the Republican in the White House is also a star who knows how to excite a crowd, manage media and market his brand. Perhaps Democrats outside of Hollywood and the Northeast will ultimately prefer a candidate with less star power but more political experience. Then there’s the inconvenient truth that no sitting mayor has ever been elected president.

Yet, there is magic in the way Mayor Pete works a crowd. When supporters bring color eight-by-tens, carefully preserved in plastic sleeves, to be autographed, they’re saying something that pollsters find difficult to measure: This guy has a future.

Whether that future arrives in time for the 2020 election depends largely on how fast the crowded field of Democrats is thinned, and whether the early leaders - Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris - can withstand another year of scrutiny.

In Hollywood, meanwhile, the Buttigieg campaign will eventually face the same question asked of all projects: Will it play in Peoria?

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column | Advantage: Trump for 2020 election season
Column | Trump's re-election campaign faces major problems
Good luck, Old Joe
Biden launches 2020 bid warning ‘soul’ of America at stake
Column | 2020: Socialist America or Trump’s America?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News