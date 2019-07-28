Documents detail federal probe of ‘No More Deaths’ member from Arizona charged with aiding migrants
TUCSON (AP) – Federal authorities for months suspected a humanitarian group of harboring immigrants, eventually resulting in felony charges against a volunteer who says he was simply being a good Samaritan, according to recently released court documents.
A jury in June was unable to reach a verdict against Scott Warren on charges of conspiracy and harboring and transporting immigrants. Federal prosecutors plan to retry Warren, of Ajo, Arizona, on two counts of harboring in November.
Warren says he was fulfilling his humanitarian duty by helping two injured migrant men at a facility known as "The Barn," where members of the humanitarian group No More Deaths are based. Prosecutors say he was helping them evade authorities.
Documents unsealed in the case show the timeline for the investigation that led to Warren's arrest while also revealing how locals and officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked closely with Border Patrol agents.
In April 2017, an anonymous Ajo resident contacted Border Patrol saying she suspected No More Deaths members were harboring immigrants in "The Barn."
The relationship between No More Deaths members and federal officials, who view them as a nuisance for leaving water jugs on federal land and who had increasingly taken action against them, was already strained.
The group said it did not have any members available to comment, though it has repeatedly noted its mission is to help migrants who might otherwise die in the desert.
The U.S. attorney's office also declined to comment on the documents.
In July 2017, Border Patrol agents along with sheriff's deputies and Fish and Wildlife personnel detained members of No More Deaths for allegedly vandalizing a camera at Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, where the group regularly left water jugs. Fish and Wildlife officials had banned them from getting permits to enter the wildlife refuge.
Warren was among those who had a lifetime ban, according to text messages between a Fish and Wildlife employee and a Border Patrol agent.
Then in November, agents interviewed residents who said they'd noticed more traffic and littering outside No More Deaths site.
Agents eventually encountered a migrant man who said he had traveled across the desert with two other men who were picked up by a van. Suspecting they might be at the No More Deaths building, agents began watching "The Barn" on Jan. 17, 2018, arresting Warren and the two migrant men, both from Central America, that same day.
The men were deported after providing video testimony.
Earlier this month, a federal judge ordered several court documents to be unsealed at the request of the news organization The Intercept and others, including The Associated Press.
Prosecutors argued that the unsealed documents should never have been filed in court, and contended they should be kept under seal because they weren't relevant to the outcome of the case.
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
28
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
31
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*