OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 28
Weather  100.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Documents detail federal probe of ‘No More Deaths’ member from Arizona charged with aiding migrants

Scott Warren, who describes himself as a good Samaritan, is charged with aiding immigrants. (Photo courtesy of Arizona State University)

Scott Warren, who describes himself as a good Samaritan, is charged with aiding immigrants. (Photo courtesy of Arizona State University)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 28, 2019 7:18 p.m.

TUCSON (AP) – Federal authorities for months suspected a humanitarian group of harboring immigrants, eventually resulting in felony charges against a volunteer who says he was simply being a good Samaritan, according to recently released court documents.

A jury in June was unable to reach a verdict against Scott Warren on charges of conspiracy and harboring and transporting immigrants. Federal prosecutors plan to retry Warren, of Ajo, Arizona, on two counts of harboring in November.

Warren says he was fulfilling his humanitarian duty by helping two injured migrant men at a facility known as "The Barn," where members of the humanitarian group No More Deaths are based. Prosecutors say he was helping them evade authorities.

Documents unsealed in the case show the timeline for the investigation that led to Warren's arrest while also revealing how locals and officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked closely with Border Patrol agents.

In April 2017, an anonymous Ajo resident contacted Border Patrol saying she suspected No More Deaths members were harboring immigrants in "The Barn."

The relationship between No More Deaths members and federal officials, who view them as a nuisance for leaving water jugs on federal land and who had increasingly taken action against them, was already strained.

The group said it did not have any members available to comment, though it has repeatedly noted its mission is to help migrants who might otherwise die in the desert.

The U.S. attorney's office also declined to comment on the documents.

In July 2017, Border Patrol agents along with sheriff's deputies and Fish and Wildlife personnel detained members of No More Deaths for allegedly vandalizing a camera at Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, where the group regularly left water jugs. Fish and Wildlife officials had banned them from getting permits to enter the wildlife refuge.

Warren was among those who had a lifetime ban, according to text messages between a Fish and Wildlife employee and a Border Patrol agent.

Then in November, agents interviewed residents who said they'd noticed more traffic and littering outside No More Deaths site.

Agents eventually encountered a migrant man who said he had traveled across the desert with two other men who were picked up by a van. Suspecting they might be at the No More Deaths building, agents began watching "The Barn" on Jan. 17, 2018, arresting Warren and the two migrant men, both from Central America, that same day.

The men were deported after providing video testimony.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ordered several court documents to be unsealed at the request of the news organization The Intercept and others, including The Associated Press.

Prosecutors argued that the unsealed documents should never have been filed in court, and contended they should be kept under seal because they weren't relevant to the outcome of the case.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jury can’t decide on charges against Arizona border activist
Arizona clergy call activists to support migrants on border
4 No More Deaths volunteers found guilty
Border activist to be retried in case on aiding migrants
Prosecutors: Agent called migrants savages before hitting 1

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News