Licenses & Permits | July 29, 2019
Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending July 19:
Ambient Edge: 3548 E. Canary Ln., Kingman; HVAC.
Select Electric: 3104 W. Malibu Rd., Kingman; add electric to building.
Ambient Edge: 2175 E. Warwick Rd., Mohave Valley; HVAC replace seer package unit.
Ambient Edge: 3822 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split system.
Ambient Edge: Fort Mohave; replace 5 ton heat pump.
Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace heat pump with heat strips.
Mohave Rancho Lumber: Dolan Springs; power pole replacement.
Ambient Edge: 2577 S. Hackberry Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 3 ton split heat pump with heat strips.
Select Electric: 4141 N. Eagle Dr,, Kingman; 100 amp sub panel.
Truelove Plumbing: 2155 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.
Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 27:
Oasis Hand Car Wash: 15911 N. Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; mobile car wash.
