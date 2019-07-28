OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 28
Weather  100.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Licenses & Permits | July 29, 2019

A home is shown under construction on Amanda Avenue. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

A home is shown under construction on Amanda Avenue. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 28, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending July 19:

Ambient Edge: 3548 E. Canary Ln., Kingman; HVAC.

Select Electric: 3104 W. Malibu Rd., Kingman; add electric to building.

Ambient Edge: 2175 E. Warwick Rd., Mohave Valley; HVAC replace seer package unit.

Ambient Edge: 3822 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split system.

Ambient Edge: Fort Mohave; replace 5 ton heat pump.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace heat pump with heat strips.

Mohave Rancho Lumber: Dolan Springs; power pole replacement.

Ambient Edge: 2577 S. Hackberry Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 3 ton split heat pump with heat strips.

Select Electric: 4141 N. Eagle Dr,, Kingman; 100 amp sub panel.

Truelove Plumbing: 2155 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 27:

Oasis Hand Car Wash: 15911 N. Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; mobile car wash.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

License & Permits | Feb. 4, 2019
Mohave County Building Permits | July 16 - July 20, 2018
Licenses and Permits | August 13, 2018
Licenses and Permits | April 29, 2019
Licenses and Permits | April 1, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News