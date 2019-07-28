Ragans announce daughter’s upcoming wedding
KINGMAN – Terry and Billie Ragan of Kingman are pleased to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Cierra Tonya Ragan, to Anthony Joseph Olave, of Hemet, California, the son of Rosalinda and Daniel Panzera, of Hemet. California.
The bride and groom are employees of Kingman Regional Medical Center.
The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 17, 2019 at Laughlin Ranch Golf Course in Bullhead City with the reception in the Pavilion Room at Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada.
The Maid of Honor will be Kiana Perea, and the Best Man will be Ralph Smith. The gown is by Davids Bridal, and flowers are homemade by grandmother, Asa Ward.
The soon-to-be couple is undecided where they will honeymoon and have set up a honeymoon fund at http://honeyfund.com.
Cierra and Anthony will reside in Kingman after the ceremony.
