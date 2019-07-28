OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 28
Weather  100.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ragans announce daughter’s upcoming wedding

Cierra Tonya Ragan and Anthony Joseph Olave will be married on Aug. 17. (Courtesy photo)

Cierra Tonya Ragan and Anthony Joseph Olave will be married on Aug. 17. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 28, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Terry and Billie Ragan of Kingman are pleased to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Cierra Tonya Ragan, to Anthony Joseph Olave, of Hemet, California, the son of Rosalinda and Daniel Panzera, of Hemet. California.

The bride and groom are employees of Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 17, 2019 at Laughlin Ranch Golf Course in Bullhead City with the reception in the Pavilion Room at Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada.

The Maid of Honor will be Kiana Perea, and the Best Man will be Ralph Smith. The gown is by Davids Bridal, and flowers are homemade by grandmother, Asa Ward.

The soon-to-be couple is undecided where they will honeymoon and have set up a honeymoon fund at http://honeyfund.com.

Cierra and Anthony will reside in Kingman after the ceremony.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bradlee Minkler and Brandy Jo Bogle Wedding
Weddings: Denise Eppley & Daniel Cude
Wedding of Tanner Miller and Heather Caswell
Wedding: Lou Ann Hill-Glentz and Friend Walker
Kamin, Feenstra to wed Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News