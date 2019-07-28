OFFERS
Sun, July 28
Shooting a coyote isn’t a way to protect your pet if it’s being attacked

(Photo by Christopher Bruno, cc-by-sa-3.0)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: July 28, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Max is a toy poodle that lives with his loving owners. Max doesn’t have a care in the world besides eating, sleeping and getting his belly rubs. One night Max was a visited by another animal that looked a lot like him, but bigger and meaner. He was visited by a coyote, and the coyote had only one intention in mind, and that was supper.

As a pet owner, what should you do if your pet is being attacked by a coyote? Someone’s first instinct would be to grab their gun and shoot the coyote, but that’s not allowed within Kingman city limits.

Kingman Police Department Lt. Mark Chastain said there are no provisions in A.R.S. or city code that authorizes the shooting of a coyote attacking your dog.

“A person who with criminal negligence discharges a firearm within or into the limits of any municipality is guilty of a class 6 felony,” according to A.R.S. 13-3107.

The statue also states in Section C that the statute doesn’t apply if the firearm is discharged in self-defense or defense of another person against an animal attack. Section C also doesn’t apply if a permit for the control of nuisance wildlife is obtained from the Arizona Game and Fish Department or United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

City codes don’t touch on the situation either and follow the same restrictions as the state.

A firearm can’t help a pet from being attacked by a coyote, but there are ways to prevent it from happening.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department suggests to make loud noises, and throw items toward the coyote while being careful to not hit your pet. Building a fenced area around where your pet spends most of its time is another way to stay safe.

Other tips include not leaving pet food outside if there are coyotes in the area. Switching up times when the pet goes outside to use the bathroom is another tip to avoid a coyote attack.

According to PetMD, certain dogs can be drawn to coyotes since they are genetically similar enough where they can interbreed, but it’s uncommon. Be mindful of coyote breeding season which occurs April through August.

Removing any type of attractants from around the outside of the house is another way keep coyotes away. Attractants include composts, dirty grills, birdseed and fallen fruit. PetMD also suggests securing your garbage cans.

According to the AZGFD, a coyote loses interest in an area in two weeks. If a coyote remains in the area for more than two weeks AZGFD requests notification at 928-692-7700.

News