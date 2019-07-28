Theurer graduates from University of Utah
Originally Published: July 28, 2019 7:30 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY – Jessi Theurer graduated with a Master of Education in Educational Psychology from the University of Utah on May 2, 2019.
Theurer was among 8,465 graduates who were honored during the university's 150th general commencement ceremony.
Students ranged in age from 18 to 72 and earned 9,126 degrees.
Information provided by Merit Pages News
