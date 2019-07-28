OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 28
Weather  100.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Volunteers help steer migrant shelter in New Mexico town

This fence extends into the Pacific Ocean at the border of the United States and Mexico. Volunteers are helping run a migrant shelter in a New Mexico town. (Public Domain)

This fence extends into the Pacific Ocean at the border of the United States and Mexico. Volunteers are helping run a migrant shelter in a New Mexico town. (Public Domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 28, 2019 7:17 p.m.

DEMING, N.M. (AP) – Volunteers are using translation apps and helping raise money for a migrant shelter near the U.S.-Mexico border in a small city in New Mexico.

The volunteers are aiding in running the Deming National Guard Armory which has been set up as a temporary migrant shelter amid a humanitarian crisis along the border, the Deming Headlight reports.

From stuffing travel bags for migrants to helping arrange travel arrangements to sponsors in the U.S., the volunteers in the community of Deming have come together to offer assistance to would-be asylum-seekers who have ended up in this small desert hamlet.

Deming migrant operation volunteer Ray Trejo said around 10,000 asylum-seekers from Brazil and all parts of Central America have been processed through Deming in recent months.

"In the beginning we weren't prepared for this," Trejo said. "We didn't know how many we'd get as far as asylum-seekers, but the community has pulled together and did the best they could. What we got now is systems in place."

The assistance has included raising money for a shelter that sits in one of the poorest counties in the country.

Volunteer Kalyn Blazak and some of her close friends have established a Facebook page dedicated to gathering donations for the Migrant Relief Shelter.

Some of the volunteers have since been hired as staff members.

"When I was a volunteer, I would get there like at 8 in the morning and leave until 9:30 or 10 at night," Sylvia Carbajal told the Headlight.

"I was there constantly, every day helping out. When it came to needing staff, they told me if I wanted to work as a staff member," Carbajal said.

Luna County Commissioner Barbara Reedy has contributed her time almost every day to the shelter since its start up until migrant relief staff was hired.

Now, her son, Bryan Reedy, works as Trejo's assistant.

The effort has drawn volunteers from other parts of the state.

Four people from Taos, New Mexico arrived on Wednesday, for example, to help out. "We're just a group of neighbors that decided to put this project together," said Angela Lewis, who came from Taos, New Mexico.

When Lewis heard the news, she said she wanted to help her neighbors in Deming so she reached out to local officials.

"I asked them what do you need that might be bigger because I think it's easier to get these types of donations," Angela said pointing to stock piles of disinfectant wipes. "But to get a chunk of money is harder."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Confusion, fear spread on Mexico border with new US policy
Group that escorts migrant caravans draws more scrutiny
Migrants get cool reception in Mexican border town
Long odds and slow lines await migrant caravan at US border
Donations, volunteering surge at border asylum-seeker center

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News