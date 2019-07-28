OFFERS
Wildfire burning in northern part of state now 46% contained

Two helicopters were rerouted Wednesday evening because a private drone was spotted over the southeastern part of the Museum Fire. The wildfire has burned more than 1,900 acres in rugged terrain near Mount Elden. (Photo provided by Museum Fire Information/Twitter)

Originally Published: July 28, 2019 7:23 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Authorities say a wildfire burning in a northern Arizona mountain pass now is 46% contained.

That figure released Sunday is up from 35% Saturday.

Fire officials say the blaze has scorched more than 3 square miles in the Coconino National Forest in Flagstaff since it started on July 21.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities say smoldering fire on the steep slopes west of Oldham Park and Little Elden Mountain continues to challenge firefighters.

A federal team began collecting data Friday to analyze the soil and come up with ways to minimize flooding.

More than 26,000 sandbags have been filled as part of the preparation for possible floodwaters.

