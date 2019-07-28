Wildfire burning in northern part of state now 46% contained
FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Authorities say a wildfire burning in a northern Arizona mountain pass now is 46% contained.
That figure released Sunday is up from 35% Saturday.
Fire officials say the blaze has scorched more than 3 square miles in the Coconino National Forest in Flagstaff since it started on July 21.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Authorities say smoldering fire on the steep slopes west of Oldham Park and Little Elden Mountain continues to challenge firefighters.
A federal team began collecting data Friday to analyze the soil and come up with ways to minimize flooding.
More than 26,000 sandbags have been filled as part of the preparation for possible floodwaters.
