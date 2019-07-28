OFFERS
Yuma man sentenced to month for fatal train crash

Alejandro Sanchez-Ramirez

Alejandro Sanchez-Ramirez

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 28, 2019 7:22 p.m.

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) – An Arizona man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation for causing a fatal California train derailment by driving his truck onto the railroad tracks.

Ventura County District Attorney Gregory Totten said Thursday that Jose Alejandro Sanchez-Ramirez of Yuma, Arizona, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter.

