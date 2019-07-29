OFFERS
Mon, July 29
ADOT MVD urges Arizonans not to delay in getting the Travel ID

A Transportation Security Officials check a passenger at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. (Photo by Michael Ball/Public Domain)

A Transportation Security Officials check a passenger at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. (Photo by Michael Ball/Public Domain)

Originally Published: July 29, 2019 7:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – Time is running out for Arizonans to get their Travel IDs, which will be required to enter federal buildings or pass through airport checkpoints.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division, the new federal requirements take effect Oct. 1, 2020.

“This date is looming large for Arizonans with driver licenses and ID cards,” said Jennifer Bowser Richards, MVD’s stakeholder relations manager. “We don’t want to see peoples’ travel plans ruined because they don’t have an ID that meets the upcoming new federal TSA checkpoint requirements, but that’s a very real risk for people who don’t get a Travel ID.”

To get the Travel ID, which is necessary because Arizona driver licenses will no longer meet federal REAL ID security requirements, residents can make an appointment at servicearizona.com to visit an MVD office.

Many Authorized Third Party offices also provide license and ID services.

A travel ID costs $25, replaces the current license or ID, and resets the expiration date. It’s valid for eight years under federal law, the MVD said.

To get a Travel ID, customers must prove their identity with a document such as a birth certificate or valid U.S. Passport, and a second document with their Social Security number. Two pieces of documentation proving Arizona residency such as a utility bill or bank statement with a current name and physical address (not a P.O. Box) are also needed.

Bowser Richards said the Travel ID is more convenient than using a passport at checkpoints and federal buildings.

State law requires Arizona motorists be given a choice between being issued a non-federally compliant credential or getting the Travel ID. Arizona is among 37 states to offer the option. For more information or to apply for a Travel ID visit getthegoldstar.com.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation

Contact
