Benefit archery shoot slated for this weekend at Mohave County Fairgrounds

A wide variety of bows are available at Desert Archery on Stockton Hill Road. (Don Martin/Special to the Miner)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – An archery group known as Inside Out will host a two-day indoor shoot this weekend at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. This will be the fourth-annual fundraiser shoot with proceeds going to the Veterans Sportsman Alliance, a group that helps disabled veterans go hunting.

A family style 3D shoot is planned, with three 15 target courses. Shooting begins Saturday morning, Aug. 3, and there will be an awards ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Shooters will compete in six classes, including the Open Class for both male and female archers; Hunter Class, male and female; Traditional/Bare bow; Youth Class for ages 14-17, male and female, Cub Class, ages 10-13, both male and female; and Peewee, ages 3-9. Other events include a corn hole tournament on Saturday night, a Speed shoot and Long Shot, and a Nerves of Steel shoot.

A competitive shootoff with trophies and prizes starts Sunday, Aug. 4 at 1 p.m.

Cost to enter the two-day event is $40 for adults, $25 for youth, while Cub and Peewee shooters are free! Registration forms can be picked up at Desert Archery at 4030 Stockton Hill Road #14.

For more information, contact Sheila Martin at smartin@veteranssportsmanalliance.org; Brad Rowden at 928-897-6856; or Corbyn Rowden at 702-696-8586.

