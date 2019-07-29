Benefit archery shoot slated for this weekend at Mohave County Fairgrounds
KINGMAN – An archery group known as Inside Out will host a two-day indoor shoot this weekend at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. This will be the fourth-annual fundraiser shoot with proceeds going to the Veterans Sportsman Alliance, a group that helps disabled veterans go hunting.
A family style 3D shoot is planned, with three 15 target courses. Shooting begins Saturday morning, Aug. 3, and there will be an awards ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Shooters will compete in six classes, including the Open Class for both male and female archers; Hunter Class, male and female; Traditional/Bare bow; Youth Class for ages 14-17, male and female, Cub Class, ages 10-13, both male and female; and Peewee, ages 3-9. Other events include a corn hole tournament on Saturday night, a Speed shoot and Long Shot, and a Nerves of Steel shoot.
A competitive shootoff with trophies and prizes starts Sunday, Aug. 4 at 1 p.m.
Cost to enter the two-day event is $40 for adults, $25 for youth, while Cub and Peewee shooters are free! Registration forms can be picked up at Desert Archery at 4030 Stockton Hill Road #14.
For more information, contact Sheila Martin at smartin@veteranssportsmanalliance.org; Brad Rowden at 928-897-6856; or Corbyn Rowden at 702-696-8586.
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Obituary
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
31
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*