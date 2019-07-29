UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared

KINGMAN – Authorities are allowing people back into Mohave County Superior Court.

An evacuation began at about 8:50 a.m. when a suspicious package was find behind the building, according to Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL POST

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Court House and Mohave County Superior Court have been evacuated.

Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief confirmed a suspicious package was left behind the courthouse.

