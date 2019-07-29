UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
Nearly two hours after evacuation, court business is resuming
Updated as of Monday, July 29, 2019 10:48 AM
KINGMAN – Authorities are allowing people back into Mohave County Superior Court.
An evacuation began at about 8:50 a.m. when a suspicious package was find behind the building, according to Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.
ORIGINAL POST
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Court House and Mohave County Superior Court have been evacuated.
Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief confirmed a suspicious package was left behind the courthouse.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.
