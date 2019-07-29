OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 29
Weather  104.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
Nearly two hours after evacuation, court business is resuming

Mohave County Superior Court and Court House was evacuated due to a suspicious package being left behind the building at about 8:50 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019. Authorities began allowing people back into the building at about 10:30 a.m. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Mohave County Superior Court and Court House was evacuated due to a suspicious package being left behind the building at about 8:50 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019. Authorities began allowing people back into the building at about 10:30 a.m. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 9:30 a.m.

Updated as of Monday, July 29, 2019 10:48 AM

KINGMAN – Authorities are allowing people back into Mohave County Superior Court.

An evacuation began at about 8:50 a.m. when a suspicious package was find behind the building, according to Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL POST

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Court House and Mohave County Superior Court have been evacuated.

Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief confirmed a suspicious package was left behind the courthouse.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Hoax device’ leads to evacuation of Mohave County Superior Court
Officials warn Arizona dam could fail and flood village
Bomb scare empties courthouse
Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
Kingman Crossing interchange agreement re-enters the fold

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News