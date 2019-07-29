OFFERS
Mon, July 29
Briefs | Bobcat attacks 4-year-old girl, 4 others in Arizona forest

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said on its Twitter account Monday that the bobcat remains at large in the Mount Graham area. (Adobe Image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 7:28 p.m.

TUCSON — Wildlife officials are searching for a bobcat after it bit five people, including a 4-year-old girl, at a southern Arizona campground.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said on its Twitter account Monday that the bobcat remains at large in the Mount Graham area.

The attack happened Sunday evening at Shannon Campground.

Authorities say all five victims were treated at area hospitals and have been released.

The agency is advising visitors to try and avoid the Shannon and Snow Flat campgrounds. If they see the aggressive bobcat, they should notify Game and Fish at 623-236-7201.

Crews near containment of wildfire on peak east of Lake Mead

LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Nev. — Firefighters say they’ve mostly contained a wildfire burning in short grass and brush on a rugged mountain east of Lake Mead.

Fire officials report they expect to have the Bonelli Peak fire fully contained by late Monday.

The National Park Service and federal Bureau of Land Management say no injuries are reported, no structures are threatened and area roads remain open.

Officials say nearly 7 square miles (18 square kilometers) burned after lightning sparked the fire late Wednesday at the edge of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada.

About 66 firefighters were on the fire line southeast of Echo Bay and north of Temple Bar marina in Arizona.

Robbery suspect arrested after Arizona border-crossing try

TUCSON – Police in Tucson say a robbery suspect is in custody after help from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

They say 21-year-old Victor Patrick Jacinto was arrested Friday night after he attempted to cross back into the U.S. at the Nogales Port of Entry.

KOLD-TV in Tucson says Jacinto was identified as the suspect in a July 15 robbery of a Chase Bank branch.

