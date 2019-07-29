OFFERS
Column | Desert Archery opens on Stockton Hill Road

Clint Van Vleet and Sterling Green are the owners of Desert Archery at 4030 Stockton Hill Road No. 14. (Don Martin/Special to the Miner)

Clint Van Vleet and Sterling Green are the owners of Desert Archery at 4030 Stockton Hill Road No. 14. (Don Martin/Special to the Miner)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 7:30 p.m.

I’m sure by now you all are aware of the unfortunate passing of one of the best archers around, Stewart Bowman.

Stewart owned and operated Desert Archery, a full-service shop on Bank Street.

Bowman’s passing left a huge void in the hunting and especially the archery community in northwest Arizona.

But the memory and legacy of Desert Archery is alive and well with the opening of the new Desert Archery.

Two of Stewart’s closest friends – Clint Van Vleet and Sterling Green – are the co-owners of the shop. Both are avid bowhunters.

Van Vleet and Green were not only close friends with Bowman, but they helped a lot in his shop and know the archery business very well.

They contacted Bowman’s relatives and were able to reach an agreement to purchase the inventory and equipment in Bowman’s shop.

With the paperwork done, the pair opened up the new shop in a strip mall on Stockton Hill Road.

The shop is full of archery equipment and has everything a beginning or veteran archer could want. The owners say they want to continue the legacy of having great equipment and professional service that Stewart was known for.

The shop carries five major brands of bows. On the rack are Hoyt, BowTech, Mathews, PSE and Prime bows. “We have a lot of bows,” said Van Vleet, who also owns and operates Northwest RV Service, which is next door to the shop.

They carry not only compound bows, but traditional and even crossbows at the store. They have bows not only for adults, but for young people as well. Whether a person is interested in a target bow or a hunting bow, Green says they have it at the store.

Besides a full line of archery equipment, they also do in-house repairs on bows. Veteran bowhunter Mike Hendrix was picking up a bow he had repaired at the shop and noted that “having them available to work on my bow saved me a trip to Las Vegas.”

Desert Archery also carries a full line of optics, which as every sportsman knows, is the key to success, especially in archery. Van Vleet said they have a full line of optics for every budget, from the very reasonable Vortex line to the high-end Swarovskis.

And while some of the archery equipment is expensive and available online, Van Vleet noted that at Desert Archery they are “internet comparable” when it comes to pricing on their products.

photo

Desert Archery in Kingman carries assorted equipment for archers. (Don Martin/Special to the Miner)

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Van Vleet noted they are always available to help customers who stop in the store with any questions they have. The shop phone is 928-681-4007.

Van Vleet noted they will have an indoor range in the future and they will be hosting league shoots.

“We want to be the hunting and optics headquarters for all sportsmen in Mohave County,” Van Vleet said.

Van Vleet and Green said they hope that everyone, from long-time customers to new ones will stop in and visit the new shop.

Desert Archery is at 4030 Stockton Hill Road No. 14.

