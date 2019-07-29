Community View | Perinatal mood disorders: a call for help

We all know her, the mother who is sleep deprived, holding a crying infant while she attempts to grocery shop, support her other children, feed her family, and all of the other daily tasks she is responsible for handling.

Your friend, the “new mom,” constantly worries if she is making the right choices, stresses over how her newborn is fed, when they are fed, constantly stands over the crib in fear of sudden infant death syndrome.

How do we know if our loved ones are experiencing normal changes of motherhood or suffering from a perinatal mood disorder? Motherhood is a challenging job, but it should not be impossible, it should not end in tragedy.

In Arizona, suicide accounts for 10% of all pregnancy associated maternal mortality. One in eight women in the United States experience depression within the first year after childbirth. Ten percent of women develop anxiety postpartum, 3-5% of mothers develop obsessive-compulsive symptoms, 9% experience post-traumatic stress disorder, 0.2% experience postpartum psychosis, and 10% of fathers suffer from postpartum depression. Yes, fathers are impacted, too. In reality, these numbers are skewed due to the many women and men who go undiagnosed. The impact of these behavioral health conditions is vast.

Perinatal mood disorders may have tragic and long-term consequences for both mother and child. Women may suffer from anxiety, depression, feeling overwhelmed, guilt, irritability, anger, difficulty sleeping, feeling disconnected from one’s baby, frightening and intrusive thoughts. These disorders can have physical, emotional, and cognitive consequences for the health of the newborn and adverse outcomes for child development. Other family members including fathers, partners, siblings, and grandparents may be affected as well.

Beyond the physical and mental damages to the families, they may be further affected by lost wages. Depression is the fifth leading cause and anxiety is the seventh leading cause of disability in the U.S. Perinatal mood disorders are contributing to the larger national concern and lost work force. However, with proper awareness, education, intervention, and resources, perinatal mood disorders are nearly 100% treatable.

Stand up for your family, your community, and your nation by supporting initiatives that work to decrease the impacts of perinatal mood disorders. Urge your Senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally, to support and sponsor the MOMMA’s Act, Mothers and Offspring Mortality and Morbidity Awareness Act. This supports uniform reporting of data on maternal mortality, including oral, mental, and breastfeeding health information. With accurate reporting and sharing of data, MOMMA’s Act strives to develop best practices to prevent maternal complications, including safety bundles that address maternal mental health and postpartum care basics for maternal safety.

Join social change organizations, such as 2020 Mom. Its mission is “closing gaps in maternal health care through education, advocacy, and collaboration.” You can support their efforts for policy change by joining the It Matters to Me movement that contacts you when there is legislative action in your community or state.

If you are suffering from any form of perinatal mood disorder, remember you are not alone. Speak up! Contacting your healthcare provider can get you on the right track for the help you deserve. Effective treatment options are available. If you have a family member or friend who needs help, be patient and support their efforts to access care.

National suicide prevention lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

National postpartum depression hotline: 1-800-PPD-MOMS.