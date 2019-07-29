Conservation can reduce water bills

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is reminding residents and water customers that small acts of conservation taken inside and outside the home can favorably impact the City and water bills, too.

In a video created by the City, Wastewater Superintendent Keelan Yarbrough explains that small steps toward conservation go a long way.

“By making a few simple changes in the way that we use water in our homes, we can save thousands of gallons of water each year, and that can have a big impact,” he said.

Tips for water conservation within the home include checking faucets, pipes and toilets for leaks. Low-flow shower heads can be installed, and Yarbrough recommends only running the dishwasher when it’s full. When possible, use light wash or water-saver cycle.

People shouldn’t let water run while they’re shaving or brushing their teeth, either.

“If you do, you waste up to 10 gallons of water,” the superintendent said.

Other tips are to install faucet aerators and refrigerate bottled water instead of running the faucet until water becomes cold.

For outside the home, Yarbrough recommends water-saving xeriscape landscaping, or dry landscaping. Things that should not be watered include sidewalks, driveways and gutters. Landscapers and gardeners should ensure sprinklers are set properly, and that they don’t overwater.

“Just making a few minor changes in our homes can make an impact on our future, our city and potentially your water bill,” Yarbrough said.

Information provided by the City of Kingman