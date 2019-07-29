OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 29
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Conservation can reduce water bills

Rather than running faucet water until it’s cold, the City recommends putting water in the refrigerator as one way to conserve. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Rather than running faucet water until it’s cold, the City recommends putting water in the refrigerator as one way to conserve. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 29, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is reminding residents and water customers that small acts of conservation taken inside and outside the home can favorably impact the City and water bills, too.

In a video created by the City, Wastewater Superintendent Keelan Yarbrough explains that small steps toward conservation go a long way.

“By making a few simple changes in the way that we use water in our homes, we can save thousands of gallons of water each year, and that can have a big impact,” he said.

Tips for water conservation within the home include checking faucets, pipes and toilets for leaks. Low-flow shower heads can be installed, and Yarbrough recommends only running the dishwasher when it’s full. When possible, use light wash or water-saver cycle.

Residential Water Conservation Tips for Inside Your Home by City of Kingman

People shouldn’t let water run while they’re shaving or brushing their teeth, either.

“If you do, you waste up to 10 gallons of water,” the superintendent said.

Other tips are to install faucet aerators and refrigerate bottled water instead of running the faucet until water becomes cold.

For outside the home, Yarbrough recommends water-saving xeriscape landscaping, or dry landscaping. Things that should not be watered include sidewalks, driveways and gutters. Landscapers and gardeners should ensure sprinklers are set properly, and that they don’t overwater.

“Just making a few minor changes in our homes can make an impact on our future, our city and potentially your water bill,” Yarbrough said.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Compost in city parks and golf courses saves the money on fertilizer, reduces water usage
Kingman is finding ways to reuse treated water
Water use now basis for year's Kingman sewer bill
Clean City Commission addresses composting in Kingman
Traffic delays on Stockton Hill Monday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News