Dear Abby | Friend takes offense at never being asked about her past
Dear Abby: Six months ago, I got back in touch with a childhood friend who married at 17 and moved away. She has lots of family drama, much of it caused by her alcoholism (which she says is a result of PTSD).
Recently, she told me I have hurt her and I’m a terrible friend because since we’ve reconnected, I have never once asked her about her past and the ordeals she’s been through. Abby, she talks about herself constantly. I never thought it was necessary to ask her about the past because she never shuts up about it. I have tried to be a good listener, but I don’t think she has made the best life choices, and I don’t want to confront her with my opinions on how she has messed up her life.
I don’t question people about their past, truthfully. I feel if they want to discuss it, they’ll bring it up themselves. Was I wrong for not asking her to dredge it up? Now she won’t even talk to me. – Friendless in Florida
Dear Friendless: Be grateful the woman no longer speaks to you. You have done nothing wrong. The person you describe needs to feel wronged and be the focus of your conversations, which to me seems self-centered. Consider yourself fortunate that this troubled individual has moved on, and concentrate on relationships that are healthy -- and mutual.
Dear Abby: My family is very close, and we see each other often. Lately I have been avoiding most of our family gatherings because of my brother-in-law “Jared.”
At the most recent family occasion, he was staring, winking and flashing peace signs at me. This is not friendly banter; it is very creepy. My sister isn’t aware of it, and I’m sure she wouldn’t approve.
I have been married four times, and I’m currently single. If his behavior continues, which I’m sure it will since I am a very desirable woman, I will have to skip family events entirely. Any thoughts? – Hard to Resist Out West
Dear Hard to Resist: Your letter is unique. I rarely hear from people with as “healthy” an ego as yours. Because you feel your brother-in-law is out of line, try this: Tell him to cut it out the next time he does it because it is making you uncomfortable. And if that doesn’t do the trick, tell his wife.
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Obituary
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
31
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*