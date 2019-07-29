OFFERS
Mon, July 29
‘Hoax device’ leads to evacuation of Mohave County Superior Court

Kingman Police Department’s investigation into a box left outside behind Mohave County Superior Court has determined the package to be a “hoax device.” (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Kingman Police Department’s investigation into a box left outside behind Mohave County Superior Court has determined the package to be a “hoax device.” (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 12:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Superior Court was evacuated by staff at around 8 a.m. Monday, July 29 following an anonymous tip regarding a suspicious package behind the courthouse.

According to Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, the caller said they witnessed a subject place a suspicious package outside along the backside of the courthouse. Upon arrival, officers discovered a package with wires coming out of it. KPD’s explosive ordinance disposal team was then called to the scene.

Law enforcement shut down the 400 block of Pine Street behind the courthouse to address the matter.

photo

Law enforcement shut down the 400 block of Pine Street behind the courthouse while investigating the threat. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

The investigation determined the package to be a “hoax device,” Cooper explained.

The package was removed and the courthouse reopened at about 10:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call KPD at 928-753-2191 or anonymously at 928-753-1234. Tips can also be reported online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Report Tips Online.”

