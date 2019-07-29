‘Hoax device’ leads to evacuation of Mohave County Superior Court

KINGMAN – Mohave County Superior Court was evacuated by staff at around 8 a.m. Monday, July 29 following an anonymous tip regarding a suspicious package behind the courthouse.

According to Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, the caller said they witnessed a subject place a suspicious package outside along the backside of the courthouse. Upon arrival, officers discovered a package with wires coming out of it. KPD’s explosive ordinance disposal team was then called to the scene.



Law enforcement shut down the 400 block of Pine Street behind the courthouse to address the matter.

The investigation determined the package to be a “hoax device,” Cooper explained.

The package was removed and the courthouse reopened at about 10:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call KPD at 928-753-2191 or anonymously at 928-753-1234. Tips can also be reported online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Report Tips Online.”

Related Stories