Horoscopes | July 29, 2019

Birthdays: Simon Baker, 50; Terry Crews, 51; Lisa Kudrow, 56; Laurence Fishburne, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Preparation and clear-cut plans need to be put in place before you proceed. Much can be accomplished if you have done the necessary research and legwork.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you feel you need a change, make it happen. Follow your heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully, get the facts and forge ahead. A change of heart can be confusing for others if you don’t explain the reasoning behind your actions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will be close to the surface and will need to be channeled into something constructive. A creative project or doing your part to improve a strained relationship you have with someone will help turn a negative situation into a positive one.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let what others do confuse you. Do the right thing to experience no regret.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will inspire you to make plans to spend more time with people who lift you up instead of bring you down. Engaging in activities that improve your emotional state of mind is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus less on what others do or say and more on how to improve who you are, your life and your future. Recognize what isn’t working for you anymore, and make the adjustments necessary to ease stress and encourage happiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your intelligence and experience to navigate your way through anything detrimental to your health or physical well-being. If a change will clear the passage, embark on the journey.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If a deal sounds too good to be true, start looking for hidden details or false information. You can make gains and get ahead, but only if you stay on top of every transaction made.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s up to you to make the changes that will improve your life. Don’t share secrets or passwords.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don’t have to follow what someone else does or give in to the temptation someone dangles in front of you. Fend for yourself, channel your energy into physical fitness and self-improvement and avoid excessive behavior and unnecessary expenses.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use experience and knowledge to help you make necessary adjustments. Refuse to let anyone interfere or push you in a direction that you have doubts about.