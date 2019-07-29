I-40 collision: Georgia man killed in fiery tractor trailer crash near Seligman
KINGMAN – A Georgia man was killed late Saturday in a fiery collision between tractor trailers in the westbound lane of Interstate 40 east of Kingman.
Ibrahim Abdiaziz Hassan, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was flown to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas burn unit, where he died from his injuries, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Montes said Hassan was a passenger in a 2007 Freightliner that struck the rear of a 2018 Kenworth that had pulled off the road due to mechanical issues at milepost 105.7 at Seligman.
Montes said the Freightliner traveled off the shoulder of the road and caught fire after the collision at about 11:30 p.m.
The drivers of the trucks were not injured, he said.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety
