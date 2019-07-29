OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 29
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

I-40 collision: Georgia man killed in fiery tractor trailer crash near Seligman

This is all that remains of a tractor-trailer that crashed and caught fire near Seligman on Saturday, killing a 35-year-old Georgia man. (Photo by Melissa Betts/Daily Miner)

This is all that remains of a tractor-trailer that crashed and caught fire near Seligman on Saturday, killing a 35-year-old Georgia man. (Photo by Melissa Betts/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Georgia man was killed late Saturday in a fiery collision between tractor trailers in the westbound lane of Interstate 40 east of Kingman.

Ibrahim Abdiaziz Hassan, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was flown to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas burn unit, where he died from his injuries, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Montes said Hassan was a passenger in a 2007 Freightliner that struck the rear of a 2018 Kenworth that had pulled off the road due to mechanical issues at milepost 105.7 at Seligman.

Montes said the Freightliner traveled off the shoulder of the road and caught fire after the collision at about 11:30 p.m.

The drivers of the trucks were not injured, he said.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Photo: Fiery Crash
3 killed when big rigs collide on I-40
Collision east of Ash Fork
4th person dies in Lordsburg crash involving big rigs, truck
I-40 crash kills Mormon Lake couple

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News