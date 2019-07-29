OFFERS
Mon, July 29
Know where you’re going
Publication of ‘Howdy Kingman’ proves the area is a destination

Andrew Ambos and his dog, Dog, at Gold King Mansion in the Hualapai Mountains. (Photo by Michelle Drumheller)

Andrew Ambos and his dog, Dog, at Gold King Mansion in the Hualapai Mountains. (Photo by Michelle Drumheller)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – “Howdy Kingman” is a guidebook the world needs to tour this area properly. From old cars to native petroglyphs on rocks, if it is within a two-hour drive, Michelle Drumheller and Andrew Ambos have it covered and will give you directions that work.

The guidebook will be published early next year, and answers a lot of questions.

Why the Hualapais sometimes look small and at other occasions appear humongous? How come Lake Mead National Recreation Area seems to be everywhere? Is it all connected?

Drumheller doesn’t pretend she knows all the answers. She moved to Kingman a year ago. Initially, she was tracing her roots and fell in love with this place. Adopted into the family of a doctor, she traveled the world as a young girl and lived in such places as Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

But in the 1920s and ‘30s, her great-great-grandfather, Tap Duncan, had one of the largest ranches in the nation over in Meadview.

“I came here to organize the Duncan family reunion.” Drumheller said. “I threw myself into the community and soon I saw there was a need for a guidebook here. There are so many things to do. And the information is scattered around the internet and often incomplete.”

Andrew Ambos has lived in the area since he ran away at the age of 12 from his family home in Wisconsin. He knows it so well because he was a fur trapper and did a lot of hunting. He stumbled upon a lot of these place doing long-distance horseback riding and camping out.

“There are places here most people don’t know about,” he said. “I’m Michelle’s logistical support. You learn about them by word of mouth. People live here 20 years and don’t know about them.”

There’s a tiny mining town called Signal past Wikieup where you can see Joshua trees and Saguaro cactuses up close. There was a rail connection from Kingman that led through Chloride to some unknown destination across Golden Valley. And Hualapais had their own Trail of Tears from Peach Springs to Camp Beale, from where they were later marched to La Paz.

“Kingman is a destination,” Drumheller said. “All you need is to open up your eyes. We have an incredible amount of tourists and weekenders from California. And they need information.”

Luckily, Arizona’s climate preserves history. Things stay in the desert for a long time. There are ruins and cemeteries everywhere, the past of settlers and pioneers left in the sun: old glass, guns, bullets, bombs and bottles.

“I like walking in people footsteps,” Ambos admits. “I always wonder how they did it without modern conveniences.”

“People come to Kingman and they say they love the space,” Drumheller said. “But there’s so much more here. We have humming birds and dust storms. We have monsoons that bring us the prettiest clouds. We have haboobs and we love our washes so much that we name them.”

