Monsoon storm expected for Wednesday
KINGMAN – Tired of the heat? Kingman is expected to experience storms all day Wednesday, and some rain, too.
“It will start ramping up in the morning,” said Jenn Varian, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service Las Vegas. “You’ll have isolated thunderstorms throughout the day and possibly overnight, but probably not constant rain.”
As opposed to the East Coast, where you get single, massive storms, Varian explained that Northern Arizona typically gets isolated storms, which means less rain.
However, the monsoon season with its stormy surprises is here to stay until the end of September. It brings excessive heat, which is the main weather-related killer in Arizona, according to NWS.
Be sure to stay hydrated, limit your time outside, and wear light-colored, breathable clothing.
When driving during a storm, steer clear of downed power lines and call 911 to make sure authorities are aware of the situation.
Flash floods can accompany monsoon storms. It only takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, 6 inches to knock over an adult and less to knock over a child. Drivers are advised to not drive into flooded areas.
