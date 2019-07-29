OFFERS
Mon, July 29
Nevada jury being picked for biker club racketeering trial

In this Sept. 23, 2011, file photo, police officers keep an eye on handcuffed men at the east entrance to John Ascuaga’s Nugget hotel-casino after a shooting in Sparks, Nev. Jury selection begins Monday, July 29, 2019, in federal court in Las Vegas, for the racketeering trial of eight accused Vagos motorcycle club members in a sweeping case stemming from the killing of a rival Hells Angels leader from California in a shooting at the northern Nevada casino nearly eight years ago. (The Reno Gazette-Journal)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 7:27 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — A jury is being picked in federal court in Las Vegas for the racketeering trial of eight accused Vagos motorcycle club members in a sweeping case stemming from the killing of a rival Hells Angels leader from California at a northern Nevada casino in 2011.

Prosecutors allege the Vagos is a broad criminal enterprise engaged for more than a decade in murder, kidnapping, extortion, witness intimidation and drug and weapons trafficking.

The eight men standing trial represent the first of three groups totaling 21 defendants in the case that prosecutors allege involves crimes in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Oregon and Nevada.

The men have each pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is expected to take several days, and opening statements are scheduled Aug. 12.

Trial could take up to four months.

