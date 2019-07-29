The secret to drawing a deer tag every year

KINGMAN – Every year after the draw for big game tags is over, local sportsmen can be heard grumbling how they didn’t get drawn for a deer, elk, sheep, antelope or bison tag.

But when asked about the hunts they applied for, it is kind of easy to know why they didn’t draw.

They applied for hunts that had lots of applications and few tags.

But how is a sportsman to know what their odds really are of drawing a tag in a coveted unit?

The Arizona Game and Fish Department offers online and free of charge a number of documents sportsmen can download that show what the odds were the previous year in any given unit.

The information can be obtained at www.AZGFD.com. Click on the HUNTING section and it will direct you to a page that has information concerning hunting in Arizona. At the bottom of that page there is a section called ADDITIONAL HUNTING INFORMATION.



Click on that and you will see on the lower right-hand side the words HARVEST AND SURVEY DATA. Click on that and you’ll see a page that you can browse with data from the previous year for elk, deer, antelope, sheep and bison.

Pick the species you are interested in and you’ll be able to see the draw odds.

If you are one of the over 7,300 people who applied for a Unit 13B (AZ STRIP) deer tag where only 80 permits were available, you would quickly find out that you had just a 1.1% chance to draw that tag.

In Unit 13A, the odds were better – you had a 2% chance to draw one of those 49 tags.

If you applied for a late 12A West (Kaibab) deer tag, there was just a 2.5% chance of drawing as there were 3,340 sportsmen who applied for the 100 tags available.

If you want a better chance to draw, then think about applying for Unit 18A, where you had a 72.9% chance to draw a tag. Apply for an 18B deer tag and your odds were at 63.4%.

If you applied for one of the 400 mule deer permits that were available in Unit 16A (Hualapai Mountains) you had an 81.7% chance of pulling a tag.

While you won’t probably take a 190 inch 4x4 buck in Unit 16A, you will most likely get to go deer hunting and fill your freezer with some meat. And as one sportsman said: “You can’t eat antlers!”

Drawing a big game tag is really a numbers game with a little bit of luck involved. Look over the list from the previous year and apply accordingly.

Doing a little homework before you apply for a tag can definitely increase your opportunity to go hunting.