OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 31
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community View | Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up

Danny Baker, Kingman resident
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Wow! It is hard to believe some of the information that came out of the recent Mohave Republican Forum.

Sen. Borrelli praised the new budget as the most rural friendly budget one could ever imagine. There is no money to help develop Active Management Areas to protect our rural water from being stolen by foreign interests, no money for high speed internet rural expansion (in fact, there is a tax increase on online purchases for those of us who have no shopping available in rural Arizona), no money for rural healthcare clinics we so desperately need, and nothing for rural senior services.

Borrelli also stated Democrats cheated in the 2018 election by collecting ballots for those who were not able to mail them. This would be cheating to help ensure everyone’s vote was counted, I suppose.

The senator also put the lie to HB 2696 that it allegedly called for killing babies who survived abortions while it only struck two requirements for witness statements and extra reporting for the clinics involved. (Smaller government and less unnecessary government oversight over women’s and doctor’s rights to privacy in the exam room).

The real shocker is his calling for his constituents to “hold your nose and vote” the party line evidently even when your Congressperson is not doing what is best for their constituents or their district or state. I have to agree this is a pretty stinky statement from someone who represents this district, especially for Republicans who are being told not to think and just keep voting to keep these folks in power regardless of what masters they serve.

Mohave County Republican Central Committee Chairman Sam Scarmardo calls the children in the concentration camps actors and threatens revolution and blood if Democrats win fairly at the polls in 2020. What kind of leadership is this?

To top it all off, Steve Robinson announced that fascist and neo-Nazi Sebastian Gorka would be a speaker at their October dinner.

I understand why the satirical newspaper The Onion said it was losing readership because it could not come up with more outrageous satire than the reality of GOP leadership.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

GOP gearing up for 2020 election season
Borrelli cruises to second-term election with 75 percent of votes
State Sen. Borrelli open to questions at Mohave Republican Forum on Wednesday
Profanity-laced rant was private, Senate hopeful Borrelli says
Letter | Havasu exclusion

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
04
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News