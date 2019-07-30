OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 31
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Gosar to talk opportunity zones in Kingman

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) speaking with attendees at the 2018 Arizona Manufacturing Summit hosted by the Arizona Manufacturing Council and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 5, 2018. Gosar will speak on opportunity zones at a roundtable discussion Friday in Kingman. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2KrBAwP)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) speaking with attendees at the 2018 Arizona Manufacturing Summit hosted by the Arizona Manufacturing Council and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 5, 2018. Gosar will speak on opportunity zones at a roundtable discussion Friday in Kingman. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2KrBAwP)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) will be in Kingman from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St., to host a roundtable discussion on opportunity zones.

Areas to the south and east of Kingman, including the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, and the proposed Kingman Crossing interchange site, were designated as opportunity zones by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2018. The idea is that such designations could give investors incentives to bring new business to the City.

Created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, opportunity zones stimulate long-term investments through tax incentives. Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter believes Kingman’s opportunity zone at the industrial park could lead to the construction of more warehouses and similar facilities. That’s a big draw for manufacturers considering locating in Kingman, he said.

“It could help with competitive financing mechanisms to create some of these new warehousing facilities that would help Kingman,” Lingenfelter said. “It’ll be an interesting program. Hopefully people can come and learn.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman’s Opportunity Zones: What are they? Why will they matter?
Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange project has 'foot on the gas'
Kingman home to opportunity zones
I-11 project brought to Governor Ducey's office
Council members, vice mayor elected to be interchange delegation

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
04
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News