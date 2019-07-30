Gosar to talk opportunity zones in Kingman
KINGMAN – Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) will be in Kingman from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St., to host a roundtable discussion on opportunity zones.
Areas to the south and east of Kingman, including the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, and the proposed Kingman Crossing interchange site, were designated as opportunity zones by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2018. The idea is that such designations could give investors incentives to bring new business to the City.
Created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, opportunity zones stimulate long-term investments through tax incentives. Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter believes Kingman’s opportunity zone at the industrial park could lead to the construction of more warehouses and similar facilities. That’s a big draw for manufacturers considering locating in Kingman, he said.
“It could help with competitive financing mechanisms to create some of these new warehousing facilities that would help Kingman,” Lingenfelter said. “It’ll be an interesting program. Hopefully people can come and learn.”
