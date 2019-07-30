Hikes planned to celebrate birthday of Dolan Springs Trail System founder Sue Baughman

KINGMAN – The Dolan Springs Trail System will celebrate the birthday of trail system founder Sue Baughman with a pair of hikes next month.

An easy, two-mile hike on the Sue B Trail, named after Baughman, is planned for 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Participants should meet at the 14th Street kiosk in Dolan Springs.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, which is Baughman’s birthday, an easy hike on the nature trail is planned for Hualapai Mountain Park. Dolan Springs members meet at 8:30 a.m. at Mount Tipton Park to carpool, while Kingman members will carpool at 9:30 a.m. from Gas and Grub on Hualapai Mountain Road. Lunch will be at the Hualapai Lodge. RSVP at 928-716-3362.

The trail system’s monthly meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Dolan Springs Chamber of Commerce, 16154 Pierce Ferry Road.

Information provided by Dolan Springs Trail System