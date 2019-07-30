OFFERS
Horoscopes | July 31, 2019

Originally Published: July 30, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Rico Rodriguez, 21; B.J. Novak, 40; Zac Brown, 41; J.K. Rowling, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully, and mull over your options before you make a decision. Put your energy into self-improvements, personal growth and rubbing shoulders with people who can help you advance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Indecisiveness will be as much of a problem as acting in haste. If a risk is involved, take a pass.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t make unnecessary changes or trust someone who is asking for too much. Protect against insult or injury.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your imagination lead the way. A positive change to the way you earn your living or handle your money will help you save for something unique.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Play to win, and don’t stop because someone makes other plans. Be a leader and a team player.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use your imagination, and you will come up with solutions that will improve your life and the good things you are trying to achieve. Helping others will be satisfying, but don’t forget to take care of your needs as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Less talk and more action will bring the best results. An opportunity will unfold if you travel or volunteer to help a cause.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think matters through, do your research and show a little discipline when faced with temptation. It’s OK to be unique as long as you are practical.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a step back, and focus on getting things done. Partnerships and contracts are favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Work quietly behind the scenes until you are satisfied that you have taken care of every detail. Being prepared will stop anyone trying to meddle in your affairs from doing so.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick to the truth, and share only what’s necessary. A change of plans shouldn’t cause upset; it should be looked at as an opportunity to up your game and make improved arrangements.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Work in unison with like-minded people to achieve what you set out to do. If someone tries to entice you into something unrealistic, costly or excessive, have the courage to say no.

