Letter | Don’t like it, leave

Recently our president was labeled a racist and condemned by the House of Representatives. Wait a minute … Aren’t they the same people who formed or are members of the Black Caucus? Isn’t that a racial group? If there was a White Caucus dealing with only white matters, wouldn’t that be racist? Of course! So why does a Black Caucus remain?

There is the NAACP. Is there a NAAWP? No, it would be called racist because they would be concerned with only the advancement of white people. So, how come the NAACP isn’t labeled racist? They are dealing only with the advancement of black people.

The black Miss America Beauty Pageant, no white girls there. Racist? What if they had a white Miss America contest? Again, to be sure, it would be racist.

But there is no White Caucus in the House of Representatives, no NAAWP, and no Miss White Girl beauty pageant. So, who is being racist?

“If you don’t like it here, leave. Go back to where you came from.”

I just can’t find the racism in what he said. This president wants the best for all Americans. Proof of that is the latest job study showing more blacks and Latinos have gotten jobs during President Trump’s term than the entire time Obama held office. Does this seem like the work of a racist?

Donald Trump has done for the minority American in four years what Obama wouldn’t or couldn’t do in eight years.

By the way, I agree 100% that if you don’t like this God Bless America, red, white and blue, baseball and apple Pie, land of the free United States of America, then by all means – LEAVE!