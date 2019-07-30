OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 31
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Don’t like it, leave

T. Allen, Golden Valley Resident
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Recently our president was labeled a racist and condemned by the House of Representatives. Wait a minute … Aren’t they the same people who formed or are members of the Black Caucus? Isn’t that a racial group? If there was a White Caucus dealing with only white matters, wouldn’t that be racist? Of course! So why does a Black Caucus remain?

There is the NAACP. Is there a NAAWP? No, it would be called racist because they would be concerned with only the advancement of white people. So, how come the NAACP isn’t labeled racist? They are dealing only with the advancement of black people.

The black Miss America Beauty Pageant, no white girls there. Racist? What if they had a white Miss America contest? Again, to be sure, it would be racist.

But there is no White Caucus in the House of Representatives, no NAAWP, and no Miss White Girl beauty pageant. So, who is being racist?

“If you don’t like it here, leave. Go back to where you came from.”

I just can’t find the racism in what he said. This president wants the best for all Americans. Proof of that is the latest job study showing more blacks and Latinos have gotten jobs during President Trump’s term than the entire time Obama held office. Does this seem like the work of a racist?

Donald Trump has done for the minority American in four years what Obama wouldn’t or couldn’t do in eight years.

By the way, I agree 100% that if you don’t like this God Bless America, red, white and blue, baseball and apple Pie, land of the free United States of America, then by all means – LEAVE!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column | Trump fuels a tribal war in Nancy’s house
Transgender challenges
Letter: Words can heal, or cause damage
Column | The group that got ignored in Charlottesville
Column: 2016: A post-mortem for identity politics

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
04
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News