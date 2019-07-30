OFFERS
Letter | Family separations

Carl Quimby, Golden Valley Resident
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 7:26 p.m.

You must be sitting on your brains thinking these illegal families should not be separated.

They are breaking the law when they are not following the proper procedure. If you were to be arrested for any reason, your children would not be in a cell with you.

Also, if you and all the senators and Congress persons think it is not right, you should invite a family to come stay with you and your family until they go through the process of becoming legal.

The same thing for not wanting Trump to erect a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Pelosi and all her cronies have walls and guards around their properties.

