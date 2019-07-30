Letter | Outdoor Hall of Shame

Arizona Game and Fish Department is currently making plans to spend millions of dollars on public education to be sure we all know it is in charge of protecting over 800 species of wildlife.

At the same time it is planning its million dollar marketing strategy, it is planning its “Outdoor Hall of Fame” event next month where it plans to celebrate and induct Mike Ingram of El Dorado Holdings/Villages of Vigneto. Ingram is the same guy embroiled in a controversial real estate deal (now under investigation) to develop an area of Arizona that will not only be devastating to the San Pedro River but will certainly affect our wildlife.

Why would AZGFD celebrate a man who is going to destroy rivers and wildlife? Mike is also a member of Safari Club International whom he supports as a legacy member and sits on Trump’s International Wildlife Conservation Council whose goal is to advise the administration (on the taxpayer’s dime) on the supposed benefits of trophy hunting and, of course, the more important benefits of importing those dead animals for their walls.

I think AZGFD should take those millions and spend it on actually protecting our wildlife.