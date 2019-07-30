OFFERS
NACFD policies about vehicle use could be revamped

Director Mike Collins said the Human Resources Manual adopted by NACFD in October 2018 addressed employees who have been issued vehicles and not fire engines and their operators in general. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – According to minutes from a meeting in October 2018, the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1 already has policies in place that address the personal use of district equipment.

The issue of using district equipment for personal matters was addressed at NACFD’s meeting held July 25 and stemmed from an alleged incident where a fire engine was taken into Kingman on personal business.

The board of directors voted unanimously to have Interim Fire Chief Tim King draft a policy that would clarify and curtail such uses as needed.

However, the agenda from the October meeting includes an item that addresses personal use of district equipment. One of the guidelines therein reads: “Those employees who are issued a district vehicle shall use the vehicle for personal use only to commute to and from work and for infrequent, de minimis occurrences. The use of district vehicles for other personal business is prohibited.”

Director Mike Collins explained the Human Resources Manual approved in 2018, which addresses vehicles going out of district, deals more with the 40-hour per week employees at NACFD such as fire chiefs and fire prevention personnel.

“They can take their trucks home, but they’re also not driving fire engines,” Collins said.

Collins said those employees need to take vehicles home for the night in order to adequately respond to calls. A chief receiving a call then having to drive to NACFD to pick up a vehicle before responding cuts back on response time, he said.

“They’re driven at response for the community,” Collins said of NACFD’s policies.

Collins couldn’t speak to what King will present to the board.

“I really can’t answer that because the chief may decide to elaborate on the current policy or he may write a separate policy,” the director said. “That’s up to him. Either way, it’s designed to address the on-shift guys, not the 40 hour a week guys.”

Interim Fire Chief Tim King could not be reached for comment by press time Tuesday.

