Our Daily Bread: Making a difference 1 sandwich at a time

KINGMAN – Some people struggle to make their own lunches in the mornings due to the amount of time it can take, but Our Daily Bread in Kingman is a program that takes those challenges in stride in order to provide for its neighbors.

From 2013 to July 29, 2019 volunteers have made 200,000 sandwiches that have ensured thousands of community members received the nutrition they need. Sandwiches are made each week at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in an impressive, time efficient manner that resembles an assembly line.

Started by David Hunter and his wife, Diane, to feed seniors unable to afford groceries, Our Daily Bread has grown substantially since 2013. Sandwiches are now delivered to about a dozen churches, organizations and schools in the area. One local school receives 600 a week.

When Hunter started in 2013, he had no idea the need for such a service in Kingman was so great. Back then, he thought that maybe one day Our Daily Bread would hit 50,000 sandwiches. That number was easily surpassed.

But perhaps easy isn’t the right word, as such an undertaking is bound to be met with challenges. One of the more notable challenges is time. Even though volunteers have in the past made as many as 540 sandwiches in an hour, sometimes keeping up with the demand is difficult.



Power outages or freezers that stop working can also spell trouble, as Our Daily Bread won’t send out food that isn’t safe for consumption. Unfortunately, in the past that meant 100 sandwiches going in the trash and having to be remade.

Volunteers roll with the punches when such obstacles present themselves, and Hunter says sandwich makers will stay until the job is done. For example, the program likes to keep 2,000 sandwiches in reserve. Three weeks ago that number was down to 200, and so volunteers stayed late into the day until 900 were put together.

“It’s just amazing to have good, generous people,” Hunter said. “I’m amazed every week and it’s one of those things that makes me feel good.”

The above sentiment applies to the community, too.

“We’re not a rich community, but when people hear we need certain things, it shows up,” Hunter said. “It just blows me away.”

Hunter says Our Daily Bread has no plans to slow down. There are areas of improvement he would like to see addressed, such as combatting the negative connotation some have regarding receiving meal assistance. Hunter said there’s no need to feel embarrassed, as from time to time everyone needs a helping hand.

“We’re doing this out of love, we want nothing in return,” he said. “We don’t charge anything.”

Our Daily Bread is always looking for volunteers. Those interested should contact Hunter at 714-726-6130, or St. Mary’s Center across from the church, 302 E. Spring St., at 928-753-3359.

“Everybody takes care of everybody else,” Hunter said of the volunteers. “It’s just a lot of fun, they’re really good people. They want to be there, they don’t have to be. This is done purely out of love, and I’ve been amazed for 5 years now and it just makes everybody feel good.”

Our Daily Bread is always taking orders as well.

“Anybody who comes to us who says ‘I could use 25 sandwiches a week to help out a few people,’ we never say no,” Hunter explained.