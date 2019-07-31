OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 31
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

80s tape, toy dino: Chinatown archaeological dig cut short

Chinatown in Boston was the site of an archaeological dig that uncovered artifacts from the 1970s and ‘80s, but nothing dating back to the neighborhood’s founding. (Photo by Alacoolwiki. cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2YdpS2m)

Chinatown in Boston was the site of an archaeological dig that uncovered artifacts from the 1970s and ‘80s, but nothing dating back to the neighborhood’s founding. (Photo by Alacoolwiki. cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2YdpS2m)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 7:30 p.m.

BOSTON (AP) — An archaeological dig in Boston's historic Chinatown has been cut short after it turned up a 1980s music cassette, a toy dinosaur and other bric-a-brac.

The city's Archaeology Program tweeted Tuesday that it was wrapping up its three-week excavation because researchers reached the water table, and it was unsafe to dig further.

The excavation of a vacant lot near the neighborhood's distinctive gateway had been expected to last until early autumn.

In recent days, researchers have been humorously tweeting some of their "finds," including a cassette by Boston R&B group New Edition, a dinosaur toy , linoleum flooring and other items from the 1970s and 1980s.

They've also showcased small porcelain pieces, some of which likely came from nearby Chinese restaurants as they dug methodically through layers of brick, concrete and other material.

Researchers had hoped to turn up artifacts shedding new light on Boston's immigrants — not only those from China but also Syria, Ireland and England who sought new lives in Chinatown from 1840 to 1980.

City archaeologist Joe Bagley said the dig was the first in Chinatown, and his team will "now have a better understanding of how complex and deeply buried backyards may be" there.

"We were tantalizing close to the older deposits," Bagley said. "It was frustrating to see the water on the site after weeks of work trying to get down to deeper/older deposits."

The neighborhood, at the edge of the city's Theater District, drew thousands of newcomers attracted by cheap housing and plentiful warehouse jobs in the adjacent Leather District starting in the late 1800s.

"Boston is a city of immigrants, and this is an important piece of Boston's history," Mayor Marty Walsh said when the dig, the city's first in Chinatown, commenced.

The city Archaeology Program has excavated dozens of sites over the years.

Two years ago, researchers unearthed an outhouse next door to the home of famed colonial leader Paul Revere in the city's North End. They recovered fragments of pottery, bottles and a tobacco pipe.

In 2016, they dug at the boyhood home of Malcolm X in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Researchers turned up artifacts from the 1940s to 1960s likely belonging to the slain civil rights activist's family, but also Native American stone tool pieces dating to the time before Europeans came to Boston.

And in 2015, they surveyed the courtyard at the old Boston City Hall building downtown and found remnants of the original Boston Latin, the nation's first public school.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Hands-on History: Kingman students learn layers of the past
Archaeology professor, students dig into Bisbee baseball history
Academy dig site dedicated
An archaeological dig in Israel provides clues to how feasting became an important ritual
Israel minister plans Trump train station at Western Wall

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
31
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
02
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
04
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News