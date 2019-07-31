Another fake bomb found outside courthouse
KINGMAN – For the second time this week a simulated explosive device was found outside the Mohave County Superior Court building, 401 Spring St.
According to the Kingman Police Department, a court employee located a “suspicious pipe-shaped device that had a wire protruding from it” at the front of the courthouse at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Roads around the courthouse were immediately closed to protect the public, and the police department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded.
Personnel used “specialized equipment to disrupt the device” and render it safe at about 8:20 p.m., a KPD press release said. The device was later determined to be fake.
It was found after regular courthouse business hours, and court security personnel had evacuated the building before police arrived.
On Monday morning, what was described as a “hoax device” with protruding wires was found behind the courthouse, forcing the building to be evacuated.
Investigators are working to see if the incidents are related.
“If anyone sees a suspicious device, do not touch it or do anything with it. Please leave the immediate vicinity and notify authorities as soon as possible,” the press release advised.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928- 753-1234. Tips can also be reported online at www.kingmanpolice.com by clicking on “Give a Tip.”
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Obituary
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
31
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*