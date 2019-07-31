Another fake bomb found outside courthouse

KINGMAN – For the second time this week a simulated explosive device was found outside the Mohave County Superior Court building, 401 Spring St.

According to the Kingman Police Department, a court employee located a “suspicious pipe-shaped device that had a wire protruding from it” at the front of the courthouse at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Roads around the courthouse were immediately closed to protect the public, and the police department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded.

Personnel used “specialized equipment to disrupt the device” and render it safe at about 8:20 p.m., a KPD press release said. The device was later determined to be fake.

It was found after regular courthouse business hours, and court security personnel had evacuated the building before police arrived.

On Monday morning, what was described as a “hoax device” with protruding wires was found behind the courthouse, forcing the building to be evacuated.

Investigators are working to see if the incidents are related.

“If anyone sees a suspicious device, do not touch it or do anything with it. Please leave the immediate vicinity and notify authorities as soon as possible,” the press release advised.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928- 753-1234. Tips can also be reported online at www.kingmanpolice.com by clicking on “Give a Tip.”

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department